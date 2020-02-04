SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 70 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 77.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 32.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mavericks are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 6-11 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Bison are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 7-7 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Nebraska Omaha last season.

