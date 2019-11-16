Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield ran for first-quarter touchdowns and Lance threw second-quarter scoring passes of 32 yards to Ben Ellefson and 43 to Christian Watson as the Bison took a 28-7 halftime lead. The lead reached 49-7 before Coyotes (4-7, 3-4) scored their other touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Lance was a tidy 12-of-15 passing for 249 yards. Brooks rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries and Watson caught three passes for 94 yards.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
