SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mack has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

FLOOR SPACING: Southern’s Jayden Saddler has attempted five 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over his last three games.

AD

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Southern has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD