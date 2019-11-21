Southern (2-2) vs. Nebraska (1-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together . Southern blew out Ecclesia by 66 on Monday. Nebraska is coming off a 90-73 win over South Dakota State on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Cam Mack has put up 16 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the charge for the Cornhuskers. Complementing Mack is Dachon Burke Jr., who is accounting for 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Damiree Burns, who is averaging 11.8 points and two steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mack has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern’s Jayden Saddler has attempted five 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over his last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Southern has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

