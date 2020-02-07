SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-6 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa is a sterling 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 2-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 78.4 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes 29th nationally. The Nebraska defense has allowed 75.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 280th).

