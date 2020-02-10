TEAM LEADERS: Maryland’s Jalen Smith has averaged 15 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Anthony Cowan Jr. has put up 16.4 points and 4.4 assists. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Dachon Burke Jr. has put up 11.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cowan has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. Cowan has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-7 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Terrapins are 4-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Maryland defense has held opponents to 61.9 points per game, the 21st-lowest mark in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 76.3 points through 23 games (ranking the Cornhuskers 280th).

