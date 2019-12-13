TEAM LEADERS: Matt Pile is putting up a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks. JT Gibson is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.8 points per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists.MIGHTY MATT: Across 12 appearances this year, Nebraska Omaha’s Pile has shot 54 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vaqueros are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 70 points. The Mavericks are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 21.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 23 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.3 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate in the nation. Nebraska Omaha has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.9 percent through 12 games (ranking the Mavericks 315th among Division I teams).

