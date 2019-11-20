FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s CJ Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc have combined to account for 57 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: JT Gibson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nebraska Omaha field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD