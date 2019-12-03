TEAM LEADERS: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has averaged 23.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while James Banks III has put up 13.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.2 blocks. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and six assists while Dachon Burke Jr. has put up 13.6 points.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cornhuskers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 25 assists on 77 field goals (32.5 percent) over its past three outings while Nebraska has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Georgia Tech defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

