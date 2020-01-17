STEPPING UP: Nebraska’s Cam Mack has averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 12 points and 5.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has accounted for 51 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 12-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Hoosiers are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent, ranking the Hoosiers 23rd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nebraska stands at just 22.8 percent (ranked 317th).

