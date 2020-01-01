Robert Morris (4-9, 0-0) vs. Central Connecticut (1-12, 0-0)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Central Connecticut meet in the first NEC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Robert Morris finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Central Connecticut won five games and lost 13.

SAVVY SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 46 percent of all Colonials points this season, though that number has decreased to 32 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 37.9 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Robert Morris is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three outings while Robert Morris has assists on 49 of 71 field goals (69 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is ranked second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Colonials have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.