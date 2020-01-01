Wagner (3-8, 0-0) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (4-9, 0-0)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Wagner as NEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Wagner finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Mount St. Mary’s won six games and lost 12.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Seahawks are led by Alex Morales and Curtis Cobb III. Morales has averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Cobb has recorded 15.8 points per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Damian Chong Qui and Jalen Gibbs. Chong Qui has averaged 11.3 points while Gibbs has put up 11.9 points per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-6 when they allow at least 64 points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 64 points. The Seahawks are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: Wagner has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 77 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.