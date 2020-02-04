VETERAN LEADERSHIP: American’s S. Nelson, Stacy Beckton Jr. and Mark Gasperini have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Midshipmen have scored 68.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: American is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Eagles are 5-11 when opponents score more than 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Navy has 45 assists on 86 field goals (52.3 percent) over its previous three outings while American has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against American last season.

