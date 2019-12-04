WASHINGTON — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 17 points and Javier Langarica beat the buzzer with a putback after an offensive rebound, lifting George Washington to a 64-63 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.

The Colonials scored the game’s final 10 points in the final 2:33 after Max Mahoney’s jumper had given Boston U. a 63-54 lead. The winning bucket came when GW’s Armel Potter missed a 3-pointer then Langarica grabbed the offensive rebound and banked it in for his only made field goal of the game.