Potter had 15 points for George Washington (4-5). Jamison Battle added 11 points and Maceo Jack scored 11 for the Colonials.
Max Mahoney had 17 points for the Terriers (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Javante McCoy added 12 points and six rebounds. Walter Whyte had 11 points.
George Washington faces Delaware at home on Saturday. Boston University plays at Binghamton on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.