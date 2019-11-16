Hayden Brown had 18 points for the Bulldogs (0-3). Fletcher Abee and Tyson Batiste both scored 15.
Campbell shot 55% from the floor, including 38.5% from 3-point range (10 of 26). The Bulldogs shot 46 percent overall, but made just 2 of 18 from distance (11%).
