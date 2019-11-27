Kyle Foster, the Bison’s second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

American faces Albany on the road on Saturday. Howard looks for its first win against Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday.

