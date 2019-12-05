Nevada led from start to finish, shot 53% for the game (34-for-64) and was 14-for-28 from behind the 3-point arc. The Wolf Pack dominated the boards, outrebounding Santa Clara 52-37, and had 26 assists on 34 baskets.
The Broncos (8-2) made just 4 of 29 3-pointers and shot 35% from the field overall. No one reached double figures, but Jalen Williams and DJ Mitchell each scored eight.
