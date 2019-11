BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Nevada in an early season matchup. Loyola Marymount easily beat Westcliff by 43 in its last outing. Nevada lost 79-74 to Utah in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Loyola Marymount went 12-3 against schools outside its conference, while Nevada went 13-1 in such games.