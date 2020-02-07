FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Nevada’s Jalen Harris, Lindsey Drew and Zane Meeks have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Wolf Pack points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Wolf Pack have scored 78 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Harris has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: San Jose State is 0-11 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Nevada is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 65.6 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Nevada has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 84.6 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a collective unit has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

