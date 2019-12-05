VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Air Force’s scoring this season. For Nevada, Jalen Harris, Jazz Johnson, Lindsey Drew and Nisre Zouzoua have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Nevada scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Harris has accounted for 45 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Harris has 34 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Wolf Pack are 0-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Air Force has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) over its past three outings while Nevada has assists on 55 of 95 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a collective unit has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 12.5 3-pointers per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD