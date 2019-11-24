Quinton Conaway’s punt with 1:46 left in the game pinned the Bulldogs at their 3, and Jorge Reyna threw three incomplete passes before Fresno State punted. Reyna finished with 261 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception.
The loss knocks Fresno State out of bowl contention.
___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD