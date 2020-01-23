BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Sam Sessoms has averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the charge for the Bearcats. Complementing Sessoms is George Tinsley, who is maintaining an average of 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed only 64.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Sessoms has had his hand in 47 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bearcats are 5-0 when holding opponents to 42.6 percent or worse from the field, and 3-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wildcats are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 3-9 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

