BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats are set to battle the Mariners of Division III Maine Maritime. New Hampshire lost 70-69 at Florida International in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nick Guadarrama has averaged 15 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Sean Sutherlin has accounted for 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DEPATSY: Nicholas DePatsy has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.