TEAM LEADERS: St. John’s’ Mustapha Heron has averaged 27.5 points while LJ Figueroa has put up 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Wildcats, Nick Guadarrama has averaged 24 points, 15.5 rebounds and two steals while Sean Sutherlin has put up 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 98 points per game.

