WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 63.
STREAK SCORING: New Hampshire has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 56.2.
DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.9 points per game.
