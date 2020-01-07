BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks for its sixth straight win over Maine at Lundholm Gym. The last victory for the Black Bears at New Hampshire was a 68-60 win on Jan. 29, 2014.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Nick Guadarrama, Sean Sutherlin and Chris Lester have collectively scored 47 percent of New Hampshire’s points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Maine, Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.