Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Dequan Morris all had eight points for the Golden Lions (1-9).
New Mexico State takes on Mississippi St. in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at North Texas on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.