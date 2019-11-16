Jared Phipps had two interceptions, and OJ Clark ran into the end zone on a 77-yard punt return for New Mexico State (1-9).
Jon Copeland was 18-of-40 passing for 181 yards, threw one touchdown pass and both interceptions for Incarnate Word (5-6). Copeland also had a 1-yard touchdown run with about a minute left in the game. Ce’Cori Tolds’ 100-yard kickoff return pulled the Cardinals to 34-21 with 13:41 remaining.
