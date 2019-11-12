FAB FRESHMEN: Niagara has relied heavily on its freshmen. Marcus Hammond, James Towns, Raheem Solomon and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 66 percent of all Purple Eagles scoring this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

SECOND CHANCES: Stephen F. Austin has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 45.7 percent this year. That rate is ranked 10th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Niagara stands at just 17.1 percent (ranked 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD