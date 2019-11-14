Nicholls State was up 40-29 at the break and led throughout the second half.
The Colonels had 14 steals which contributed to 19 turnovers by Paul Quinn. They outrebounded the Tigers 43-35.
Mateo Escheik led the Tigers with 29 points and five assists. Spencer McElway added 14 points and eight boards.
Nicholls State faces LSU on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD