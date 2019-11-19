FABULOUS FRESHMEN: NJIT’s Zach Cooks, Souleymane Diakite and Diego Willis have combined to account for 52 percent of all Highlanders scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Binghamton has lost its last three road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 86.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. NJIT has an assist on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Binghamton has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

