BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders are set to battle the Cougars of Division III Kean. NJIT lost 73-71 at St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Zach Cooks has averaged 23.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for NJIT. Souleymane Diakite has paired with Cooks with 6.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.CLUTCH COOKS: Through 11 games, NJIT’s Zach Cooks has connected on 32.5 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.