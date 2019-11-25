AD

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 56.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Rutgers has 38 assists on 65 field goals (58.5 percent) over its previous three contests while NJIT has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.

