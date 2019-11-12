FAB FRESHMEN: NJIT’s Zach Cooks, Souleymane Diakite and Diego Willis have collectively scored 51 percent of all Highlanders scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell is rated first among Ivy League teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD