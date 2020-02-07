RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Titans have scored 72.4 points per game and allowed 74 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.2 points scored and 80.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Davis has accounted for 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Kentucky has scored 78.7 points per game and allowed 60.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Norse have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Northern Kentucky has an assist on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Detroit has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Detroit and Northern Kentucky are ranked at the top of the Horizon when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Titans are ranked first in the conference with 8.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Norse are ranked second with 8.6 per game.

