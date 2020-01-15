TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Kentucky’s Tyler Sharpe has averaged 15.4 points while Trevon Faulkner has put up 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.3 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 9.2 points and 9.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Penguins have scored 65 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 28 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Youngstown State is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Northern Kentucky has 55 assists on 89 field goals (61.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Youngstown State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

