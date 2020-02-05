TEAM LEADERS: Northern Kentucky’s Dantez Walton has averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Tyler Sharpe has put up 16 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 65 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 3-7 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

