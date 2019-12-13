SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe and Silas Adheke have combined to score 47 percent of Northern Kentucky’s points this season. For Illinois State, Zach Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Ricky Torres, Matt Chastain and Jaycee Hillsman have combined to account for 62 percent of all Illinois State scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 41.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Norse have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Northern Kentucky has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while Illinois State has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

