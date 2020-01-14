FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: JaQuan Lyle has made or assisted on 49 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last three games. Lyle has accounted for 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lobos. Colorado State has 48 assists on 75 field goals (64 percent) across its past three contests while New Mexico has assists on 52 of 87 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 25.3 free throws per game and 27.6 per game over their last five games.

