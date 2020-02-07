IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Cowboys have scored 60.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 57 per game they put up over 11 non-conference games.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Wyoming’s Jake Hendricks has attempted 195 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 12 of 51 over his past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three outings while Wyoming has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked 22nd in the nation by scoring 78.9 points per game this season. Wyoming has only averaged 59.9 points per game, which ranks 310th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com