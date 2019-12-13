LEADING THE CHARGE: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 12.6 points and 10 rebounds. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 73.3.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

