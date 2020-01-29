TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Roadrunners are led by seniors Taze Moore and De’Monte Buckingham. Moore has averaged 11.9 points and four rebounds while Buckingham has put up 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Jabari Rice and Ivan Aurrecoechea, who are scoring 12 and 10.5 per game, respectively.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 77.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-9 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Aggies are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 6-6 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Roadrunners are 6-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 4-11 when the team hits fewer than seven from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

