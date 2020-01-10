SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors. Javan White, Jahshire Hardnett, Jordan Giles and Rob Whitfield have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Roos points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 3-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

SECOND CHANCES: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 20th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Kansas City stands at just 25.3 percent (ranked 266th).

