SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have combined to account for 52 percent of all Roos scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 32 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 69.2 points per game against WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Rice has connected on 38.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: New Mexico State’s Johnny McCants has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 3 for 5 over his last three games.

STINGY STATE: New Mexico State has held opposing teams to 59.8 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Aggies have allowed just 55.1 points per game over their 12-game winning streak.

