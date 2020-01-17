BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seattle’s Terrell Brown has averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Morgan Means has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 86.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Brown has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Redhawks are 5-9 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last three road games, scoring 71.3 points and allowing 59.7 points during those contests. Seattle is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 60.3.

CAREFUL REDHAWKS: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on just 15.5 percent of its possessions, the 10th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.7 percent of all New Mexico State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

