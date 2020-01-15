LEADING THE WAY: Trevelin Queen is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 74.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 37.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Utah Valley is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has an assist on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 60 of 92 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WAC teams. The Aggies have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their six-game winning streak.

