LAST SEASON: These schools matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 season, with New Mexico State sweeping the series.
DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 10-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Aggies gave up a mere 67.4 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. UTEP went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 71.1 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.