He hit two dagger 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the final 3 minutes to put Duke up by double figures to stay and Jordan Goldwire followed with a layup off a steal to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point, 78-64, with just under 2 minutes remaining.
Freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tre Jones finished with 15 points for Duke.
Hunter Hale scored 11 points to lead Winthrop (4-4), which kept itself within striking distance for about 30 minutes but — unlike SFA a few nights before — just couldn’t keep up.
The Eagles trailed just 67-60 in the final 5 minutes following a 3-pointer by Hale but followed that with two empty possessions before Carey’s three-point play was followed by the back-to-back 3s by Baker.
BIG PICTURE
Winthrop: The Eagles leaned on their balance in trying for their second Top 25 win of the season, after toppling then-No. 18 Saint Mary’s on Nov. 11. Eight players scored at least six points in this one. But they didn’t have the late-game counterpunches that the Lumberjacks did, and that kept them from their first win over a ranked ACC team since 2007.
Duke: The big question before game was whether the Blue Devils — given three days to fume about their historic loss to Stephen F. Austin — would show any mercy to Winthrop. Instead, they struggled to separate themselves from the Eagles until late and showed they might be more of a work in progress than their pedigree and lofty national ranking might indicate.
UP NEXT
Winthrop: Plays at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 7.
Duke: Visits No. 3 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
