FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has accounted for 44 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Duke has an assist on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 26.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 350th among Division I teams).

