No. 1 Gonzaga (14-1, 0-0) vs. Portland (8-7, 0-0)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Gonzaga has won by an average of 20 points in its last 11 wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2014, an 82-73 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Portland’s Isaiah White has averaged 13.3 points while JoJo Walker has put up 10.2 points. For the Bulldogs, Filip Petrusev has averaged 17.1 points and eight rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 36.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-7 when fewer than four Pilots players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last three road games, scoring 82 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 88.5 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Portland has only averaged 68.3 points per game, which ranks 208th nationally.

