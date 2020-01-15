STEPPING UP: Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary contributor, producing 14.1 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Trey Wertz, who is averaging 12.2 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up only 63.5 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TREY: Wertz has connected on 45.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 13-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-3 when fewer than three Broncos players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has scored 92.6 points per game and allowed 66.7 over its 10-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first among all Division I teams with an average of 87.8 points per game.

