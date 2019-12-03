The Cardinals also kept the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard from adding another top-10 upset to the ones that helped them enter the Top 25 and match Kansas (1989) for the biggest jump from being unranked in the 70-year history of the poll.

AD

AD

Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton had 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.

Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had sought their first victory over a No. 1 team since beating Duke 81-73 at home on Dec. 13, 1997.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville backed up its high ranking with the signature win it sought. Michigan could fall a few spots but can stay in the Top 10 by beating Iowa this week.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: After a strong shooting stretch that keyed wins over No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga, the Wolverines fell back to Earth. They began 2 of 13 from the field and never really recovered.

AD

Louisville: The Cardinals weren’t sharp by any means but passed their first big test against high-profile competition. Their defense limited chances inside and forced Michigan into perimeter shots that often missed.

UP NEXT

Michigan opens Big Ten play at home against Iowa on Friday.

Louisville resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play against Pittsburgh at home on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD